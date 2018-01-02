Jaarlijsten 2017

Zo rond de jaarwisseling blikt menig muziekliefhebber terug op het afgelopen jaar en in Parkstad Popstad willen we niet achterblijven. Vandaar dat we onze medewerkers en diverse muzikale kopstukken uit de regio vroegen naar hun favoriete plaat van 2017. Onderstaand alle favoriete albums (en een aantal singles) en het antwoord op de vraag welk concert in Parkstad Popstad vorig jaar de grootste indruk maakte. Veel plezier en namens afgrond.org de allerbeste wensen voor 2018!
Johan De Niet (Nieuwe Nor)
1. Mighty Night – Baby Galaxy
2. From Deewee – Soulwax
3. Broken Machines – Nothing but Thieves
4. Sciencing – Millionaire
5. This Old Dog – Mac Demarco
6. Everything is Fogotten – Methyl Ethel
7. Medusa – Paradise Lost
8. Prophets of Rage – Prophets of Rage
9. Lights out – Royal Blood
10. Emperor of sands – Mastodon
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Prophets of Rage – Pinkpop, Landgraaf / Taxiwars – Nieuwe Nor, Heerlen
Kitty Sommer (Inpoet)
1. Gary Numan – Savage (Songs from a broken world)
2. Ritual Howls – Their Body
3. Fever Ray – Plunge
4. Trisomie 21- Elegancy
5. Various – Twin Peaks (Limited Event Series Original Soundtrack)
6. Bleib Modern – Antagonism
7. Odonis Odonis – No Pop
8 .The KVB – Fixation/White Walls (EP)
9. The Whispering Sons – White Noise (single)
10. Dive – Underneath
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Ritual Howls – Oefenbunker, Landgraaf
Dannij Bol (Parkstad Limburg Theaters)
1. Steven Wilson – To the bone
2. Mount Erie – Love what survives
3. Tigran Hamasyan – An ancient observer
4. Sevdaliza – Ison
5. Laurent Coulondre – Gravity Zero
6. Motorpsycho – The Tower
7. Bokanté – Strange circles
8. Oumou Sangaré – Mogoya
9. Ambrose Akinmusire – A rift in decorum
10. Koffie – Huntu
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Rufus Wainwright – Parkstad Limburg Theaters, Heerlen
Mat Villain (DiDi Record Store)
1. queens of the stone age – villains
2. sharon jones – soul of a woman
3. liam galagher – as you were
4. the national – sleep well beast
5. various – habibi – funk
6. war on drugs – a deeper understanding
7. fleetfoxes – crack up
8. hamad kalkouba – anthology
9. neil young – hitchhiker
10. gorillaz – humanz
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Tony Allen – Parkstad Limburg Theaters, Heerlen
Mick Hummel (RTV Parkstad)
Singles:
1. Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
2. Neck Deep – In Bloom
3. Sia – Never Give Up
4. Axwell Λ Ingrosso – More Than You Know
5. Salvador Sobral – Amar Pelos Dois
6. Wulf – Mind Made Up
7. P!nk – What About Us
8. Declan McKenna – The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home
9. Chainsmokers – Paris
10. 30 Seconds To Mars – Walk On Water
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
The Overlept + Call It Off – Oefenbunker, Landgraaf
Lidia Carreno (afgrond.org)
1. Prophets of Rage – Prophets of Rage
2. Wu-Tang Clan – The Saga Continues
3. Thievery coorporation – The Temple of I & I
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Delinquent Habits – Nieuwe Nor, Heerlen
Andreas Philip (Oefenbunker)
1. My Baby – Prehistoric Rhythm
2. DOOL – Here now, there then
3. Royal Blood – How did we get so dark
4. Rock Candy Funk Party – The Groove Cubed
5. Arcane Roots – Melancholia Hymns
6. Ronnie Flex – Rémi
7. Eclipse – Momentum
8. Oscar and the Wolf – Infinity
9. Jerome Hol – Sneak Peek
10. Arch Echo – Arch Echo
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Prophets Of Rage – Pinkpop, Landgraaf
Ben Kroezen (The Key Sessions)
1. Roger Waters – Is this the life we really want
2. Chris Stapelton – From a room
3. Queens Of The Stone Age – Villains
4. Google Fighters – Concrete and gold
5. Ed Sheeran – Divide
6. The Ten Bells – Hear-ye!
7. Chef Special- Amigo
8. Eninem – revival
9. John Mayer – The searsh for everything
10. P!nk – Beautiful trauma
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
R2R Fest – In den Hof, Heerlen
Marco Smeets (afgrond.org / Parkstad Popstad)
1. The Horrors – V
2. Serpent Power – Electric Looneyland
3. Twin Peaks (Limited Event Series Original Soundtrack)
4. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream
5. Dool – Here Now, There Then
6. Deep Purple – Infinite
7. Quicksand – Interiors
8. STUFF. – Old Dreams New Planets
9. Gizmodrome – Gizmodrome
10. O.R.K. – Soul of An Octopus
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Dool – Oefenbunker, Landgraaf
Barry Hodiamont (afgrond.org)
1. Arcane Roots – Melancholia Hymns
2. The National – Sleep well Beast
3. Nothing but Thieves – Broken Machine
4. Black Map – In droves
5. Enter Shikari – The Spark
6. Queens of the Stone Age – Villains
7. Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile to the Surface
8. Deaf Havana – All the countless nights
9. Jamie Lenman – Devolver
10. Anathema – The Optimist
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
System of a down – Pinkpop, Landgraaf
Mike Kramer (afgrond.org / (h)ear audio research)
1. Radiophonic Workshop – Burials In Several Earths
2. Bülent Arel – Electronic Music 1960-1973
3. Raymond Scott – Three Willow Park: Electronic Music From Inner Space, 1961–1971
4. The Bug Vs Earth – Concrete Desert
5. Gas – Narkopop
6. William Eggleston – Musik
7. Mika Vainio – Reat
8. Biosphere – The Petrified Forest
9. Shobaleader One – Elektrac
10. Paul Panhuysen – Twenty-Three Carillon Sudokus (Number Made Visible – Number Made Audible)
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Mosae Zappa – Oefenbunker, Heerlen / Albatre (Parallel #3) – Nieuwe Nor, Heerlen
Simone van der Sleen (afgrond.org)
Singles:
1. John Mayer – In the Blood
2. Ruth B. – Lost Boy
3. Lewis Capaldi – Bruises
4. Dua Lipa – Home Sick
5. Linkin Park – One More Light
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Park City Live – Heerlen
Harry Prenger (The Post Online / Zwart Goud)
1 Glice – Cielo
2 Bruce Ditmas – Visioni Sconvolgenti
3 Sevdaliza – ISON
4 Brian Eno – Reflection
5 Liars – TFCF
6 Hallo Venray – Where Is The Funky Party?
7 Run The Jewels – RTJ3
8 Hus Kingpin – Cocaine Beach
9 GAS – Narkopop
10 Children Of Alice – Children Of Alice
Marc Bogman (afgrond.org)
1. Morrissey – Low In High School
2. Slowdive – Slowdive
3. Cigarettes After Sex – Cigarettes After Sex
4. Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life
5. The National – Sleep Well Beast
6. Alvvays – Antisocialites
7. Mister & Mississippi – Mirage
8. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream
9. Julie Byrne – Not Even Happiness
10. The xx – I See You
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Andy Frasco & The U.N. in de Nieuwe Nor
Theo Samson (The Rock)
1. Danko Jones – Wild Cat
2. 7 Miles to Pittsburgh – 7 Miles to Pittsburgh
3. Brings – Liebe Gewinnt
4. Vandenberg’s Moonkings – MK II
5. Days of Jupiter – New Awakening
6. Orden Ogan – Gunmen
7. Alice Cooper – Paranormal
8. Axxis – Retrolution
9. Treat – Ghost of Graceland
10. Die Toten Hosen – Laune der Natur
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Geoff Tate – Parkstad Limburg Theater, Heerlen
Henk Genders (Gong Records)
1. Pissed Jeans – Why Love Now
2. Liars – TFCF
3. Children Of Alice – Children Of Alice
GAS – Narkopop
Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Lucefrian Towers
Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins
Hey Colossus – The Guillotine
Pere Ubu – 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo
Mika Vainio – Reat
Wolf Eyes – Undertow
David Doelen (Heerlen Mijn Stad)
1. Glen Campbell – Adios
2. Marc Almond – Shadows and Reflections
3. Willie Nelson – God’s Problem Child
4. St. Vincent – MASSSEDUCTION
5. Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (part 1)
6. Nicole Atkins – Goodbye Rhonda Lee
7. Margo Price – All American Made
8. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound
9. Oleta Adams – Third Set
10. Johnny Mathis – Sings The Great New American Songbook
Dani Silvia (Never Mind The Hype / afgrond.org)
1. VUUR – In This Moment We Are Free: Cities
2. The War On Drugs – A Deeper Understanding
3. Julien Baker – Turn Out The Lights
4. The National – Sleep Well Beast
5. Mogwai – Every Country’s Sun
6. New Year Memorial – I’ll See You Tonight, Wherever You Are
7. Oscar & The Wolf – Infinity
8. Counterparts – You’re Not You Anymore
9. Morrissey – Low In High School
10. Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Simone van Hugten (3Voor12 / afgrond.org)
1. The National – Sleep Well Beast
2. Lorde – Melodrama
3. Mount Eerie – A Crow Looked At Me
4. King Krule – The OOZ
5. Declan McKenna – What Do You Think About The Car?
6. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream
7. The Horrors – V
8. Jay Som – Everybody Works
9. Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life
10. Benjamin Clementine – I Tell A Fly
Theo Ploeg (frnkfrt/djbroadcast)
GAS – Narkopop
James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The Animal Spirits
Algiers – The Underside of Power
Cologne Tape – Welt
Steffi – World Of Waking State
Die Regierung – Raus
Noga Erez – Off The Radar
Ricardo Villalobos – Empirical House
King Krule – The OOZ
Lee Gamble – Mnestic Pressure
Bram Jacobs (Parkstad Limburg Theaters)
Oumou Sangaré – Mogoya
Youssef Kamal – Black Focus
Yuri Honing Acoustic Quartet – Goldbrun
Melanie de Biasio – Lilies Ote Maloya –
VA – The Birth of the Maloya on Reunion Island
Spinvis – Trein Vuur Dagenraad
Sun Kil Moon – Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys Of Blood
Tundercat – Drunk
Jamiroquai – Automaton Tinariwan – Elwan
Rene Bradwolff (afgrond.org / Buro Pinkpop)
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Dool – Oefenbunker, Landgraaf
Danielle Quadakkers (afgrond.org)
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
Whispering Sons – Nieuwe Nor, Heerlen
Jan Sluysmans (Oefenbunker)
Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:
SX – Oefenbunker, Landgraaf / Emiliana Torrini – Limburgzaal, Heerlen