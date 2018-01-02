Jaarlijsten 2017

Zo rond de jaarwisseling blikt menig muziekliefhebber terug op het afgelopen jaar en in Parkstad Popstad willen we niet achterblijven. Vandaar dat we onze medewerkers en diverse muzikale kopstukken uit de regio vroegen naar hun favoriete plaat van 2017. Onderstaand alle favoriete albums (en een aantal singles) en het antwoord op de vraag welk concert in Parkstad Popstad vorig jaar de grootste indruk maakte. Veel plezier en namens afgrond.org de allerbeste wensen voor 2018!

Johan De Niet (Nieuwe Nor)

1. Mighty Night – Baby Galaxy

2. From Deewee – Soulwax

3. Broken Machines – Nothing but Thieves

4. Sciencing – Millionaire

5. This Old Dog – Mac Demarco

6. Everything is Fogotten – Methyl Ethel

7. Medusa – Paradise Lost

8. Prophets of Rage – Prophets of Rage

9. Lights out – Royal Blood

10. Emperor of sands – Mastodon

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Prophets of Rage – Pinkpop, Landgraaf / Taxiwars – Nieuwe Nor, Heerlen

Kitty Sommer (Inpoet)

1. Gary Numan – Savage (Songs from a broken world)

2. Ritual Howls – Their Body

3. Fever Ray – Plunge

4. Trisomie 21- Elegancy

5. Various – Twin Peaks (Limited Event Series Original Soundtrack)

6. Bleib Modern – Antagonism

7. Odonis Odonis – No Pop

8 .The KVB – Fixation/White Walls (EP)

9. The Whispering Sons – White Noise (single)

10. Dive – Underneath

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Ritual Howls – Oefenbunker, Landgraaf

Dannij Bol (Parkstad Limburg Theaters)

1. Steven Wilson – To the bone

2. Mount Erie – Love what survives

3. Tigran Hamasyan – An ancient observer

4. Sevdaliza – Ison

5. Laurent Coulondre – Gravity Zero

6. Motorpsycho – The Tower

7. Bokanté – Strange circles

8. Oumou Sangaré – Mogoya

9. Ambrose Akinmusire – A rift in decorum

10. Koffie – Huntu

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Rufus Wainwright – Parkstad Limburg Theaters, Heerlen

Mat Villain (DiDi Record Store)

1. queens of the stone age – villains

2. sharon jones – soul of a woman

3. liam galagher – as you were

4. the national – sleep well beast

5. various – habibi – funk

6. war on drugs – a deeper understanding

7. fleetfoxes – crack up

8. hamad kalkouba – anthology

9. neil young – hitchhiker

10. gorillaz – humanz

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Tony Allen – Parkstad Limburg Theaters, Heerlen

Mick Hummel (RTV Parkstad)

Singles:

1. Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

2. Neck Deep – In Bloom

3. Sia – Never Give Up

4. Axwell Λ Ingrosso – More Than You Know

5. Salvador Sobral – Amar Pelos Dois

6. Wulf – Mind Made Up

7. P!nk – What About Us

8. Declan McKenna – The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home

9. Chainsmokers – Paris

10. 30 Seconds To Mars – Walk On Water

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

The Overlept + Call It Off – Oefenbunker, Landgraaf

Lidia Carreno (afgrond.org)

1. Prophets of Rage – Prophets of Rage

2. Wu-Tang Clan – The Saga Continues

3. Thievery coorporation – The Temple of I & I

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Delinquent Habits – Nieuwe Nor, Heerlen

Andreas Philip (Oefenbunker)

1. My Baby – Prehistoric Rhythm

2. DOOL – Here now, there then

3. Royal Blood – How did we get so dark

4. Rock Candy Funk Party – The Groove Cubed

5. Arcane Roots – Melancholia Hymns

6. Ronnie Flex – Rémi

7. Eclipse – Momentum

8. Oscar and the Wolf – Infinity

9. Jerome Hol – Sneak Peek

10. Arch Echo – Arch Echo

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Prophets Of Rage – Pinkpop, Landgraaf

Ben Kroezen (The Key Sessions)

1. Roger Waters – Is this the life we really want

2. Chris Stapelton – From a room

3. Queens Of The Stone Age – Villains

4. Google Fighters – Concrete and gold

5. Ed Sheeran – Divide

6. The Ten Bells – Hear-ye!

7. Chef Special- Amigo

8. Eninem – revival

9. John Mayer – The searsh for everything

10. P!nk – Beautiful trauma

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

R2R Fest – In den Hof, Heerlen

Marco Smeets (afgrond.org / Parkstad Popstad)

1. The Horrors – V

2. Serpent Power – Electric Looneyland

3. Twin Peaks (Limited Event Series Original Soundtrack)

4. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

5. Dool – Here Now, There Then

6. Deep Purple – Infinite

7. Quicksand – Interiors

8. STUFF. – Old Dreams New Planets

9. Gizmodrome – Gizmodrome

10. O.R.K. – Soul of An Octopus

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Dool – Oefenbunker, Landgraaf

Barry Hodiamont (afgrond.org)

1. Arcane Roots – Melancholia Hymns

2. The National – Sleep well Beast

3. Nothing but Thieves – Broken Machine

4. Black Map – In droves

5. Enter Shikari – The Spark

6. Queens of the Stone Age – Villains

7. Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile to the Surface

8. Deaf Havana – All the countless nights

9. Jamie Lenman – Devolver

10. Anathema – The Optimist

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

System of a down – Pinkpop, Landgraaf

Mike Kramer (afgrond.org / (h)ear audio research)

1. Radiophonic Workshop ‎– Burials In Several Earths

2. Bülent Arel ‎– Electronic Music 1960-1973

3. Raymond Scott ‎– Three Willow Park: Electronic Music From Inner Space, 1961–1971

4. The Bug Vs Earth ‎– Concrete Desert

5. Gas ‎– Narkopop

6. William Eggleston ‎– Musik

7. Mika Vainio ‎– Reat

8. Biosphere ‎– The Petrified Forest

9. Shobaleader One ‎– Elektrac

10. Paul Panhuysen ‎– Twenty-Three Carillon Sudokus (Number Made Visible – Number Made Audible)

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Mosae Zappa – Oefenbunker, Heerlen / Albatre (Parallel #3) – Nieuwe Nor, Heerlen

Simone van der Sleen (afgrond.org)

Singles:

1. John Mayer – In the Blood

2. Ruth B. – Lost Boy

3. Lewis Capaldi – Bruises

4. Dua Lipa – Home Sick

5. Linkin Park – One More Light

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Park City Live – Heerlen

Harry Prenger (The Post Online / Zwart Goud)

1 Glice – Cielo

2 Bruce Ditmas – Visioni Sconvolgenti

3 Sevdaliza – ISON

4 Brian Eno – Reflection

5 Liars – TFCF

6 Hallo Venray – Where Is The Funky Party?

7 Run The Jewels – RTJ3

8 Hus Kingpin – Cocaine Beach

9 GAS – Narkopop

10 Children Of Alice – Children Of Alice

Marc Bogman (afgrond.org)

1. Morrissey – Low In High School

2. Slowdive – Slowdive

3. Cigarettes After Sex – Cigarettes After Sex

4. Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life

5. The National – Sleep Well Beast

6. Alvvays – Antisocialites

7. Mister & Mississippi – Mirage

8. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

9. Julie Byrne – Not Even Happiness

10. The xx – I See You

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Andy Frasco & The U.N. in de Nieuwe Nor

Theo Samson (The Rock)

1. Danko Jones – Wild Cat

2. 7 Miles to Pittsburgh – 7 Miles to Pittsburgh

3. Brings – Liebe Gewinnt

4. Vandenberg’s Moonkings – MK II

5. Days of Jupiter – New Awakening

6. Orden Ogan – Gunmen

7. Alice Cooper – Paranormal

8. Axxis – Retrolution

9. Treat – Ghost of Graceland

10. Die Toten Hosen – Laune der Natur

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Geoff Tate – Parkstad Limburg Theater, Heerlen

Henk Genders (Gong Records)

1. Pissed Jeans – Why Love Now

2. Liars – TFCF

3. Children Of Alice – Children Of Alice

GAS – Narkopop

Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Lucefrian Towers

Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins

Hey Colossus – The Guillotine

Pere Ubu – 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo

Mika Vainio – Reat

Wolf Eyes – Undertow

David Doelen (Heerlen Mijn Stad)

1. Glen Campbell – Adios

2. Marc Almond – Shadows and Reflections

3. Willie Nelson – God’s Problem Child

4. St. Vincent – MASSSEDUCTION

5. Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (part 1)

6. Nicole Atkins – Goodbye Rhonda Lee

7. Margo Price – All American Made

8. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound

9. Oleta Adams – Third Set

10. Johnny Mathis – Sings The Great New American Songbook

Dani Silvia (Never Mind The Hype / afgrond.org)

1. VUUR – In This Moment We Are Free: Cities

2. The War On Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

3. Julien Baker – Turn Out The Lights

4. The National – Sleep Well Beast

5. Mogwai – Every Country’s Sun

6. New Year Memorial – I’ll See You Tonight, Wherever You Are

7. Oscar & The Wolf – Infinity

8. Counterparts – You’re Not You Anymore

9. Morrissey – Low In High School

10. Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Simone van Hugten (3Voor12 / afgrond.org)

1. The National – Sleep Well Beast

2. Lorde – Melodrama

3. Mount Eerie – A Crow Looked At Me

4. King Krule – The OOZ

5. Declan McKenna – What Do You Think About The Car?

6. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

7. The Horrors – V

8. Jay Som – Everybody Works

9. Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life

10. Benjamin Clementine – I Tell A Fly

Theo Ploeg (frnkfrt/djbroadcast)

GAS – Narkopop

James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The Animal Spirits

Algiers – The Underside of Power

Cologne Tape – Welt

Steffi – World Of Waking State

Die Regierung – Raus

Noga Erez – Off The Radar

Ricardo Villalobos – Empirical House

King Krule – The OOZ

Lee Gamble – Mnestic Pressure

Bram Jacobs (Parkstad Limburg Theaters)

Oumou Sangaré – Mogoya

Youssef Kamal – Black Focus

Yuri Honing Acoustic Quartet – Goldbrun

Melanie de Biasio – Lilies Ote Maloya –

VA – The Birth of the Maloya on Reunion Island

Spinvis – Trein Vuur Dagenraad

Sun Kil Moon – Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys Of Blood

Tundercat – Drunk

Jamiroquai – Automaton Tinariwan – Elwan

Rene Bradwolff (afgrond.org / Buro Pinkpop)

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Dool – Oefenbunker, Landgraaf

Danielle Quadakkers (afgrond.org)

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

Whispering Sons – Nieuwe Nor, Heerlen

Jan Sluysmans (Oefenbunker)

Parkstad Popstad concert van het jaar:

SX – Oefenbunker, Landgraaf / Emiliana Torrini – Limburgzaal, Heerlen